German stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 25

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

GERMAN INDUSTRY DAY

BDI industry body holds its annual industry day. German Chancellor Angela Merkel as well as the CEOs of Schaeffler , Covestro and Siemens’ Digital Factory division are due to speak.

AUTOS

Germany’s transport minister wants to prevent bans for diesel cars through generous exchange premiums from manufacturers, Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank’s chief executive on Monday dampened speculation of a possible merger, saying the bank must focus on its homework for the time being.

E.ON

The German energy company and Microsoft plan to join forces in the smart home market, Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

EVONIK

RAG-Stiftung placed 16.3 million shares in Evonik, or a stake of around 3.5 percent, for 30.65 euros apiece, reducing its holding in the company to 64.3 percent. It also issued bonds worth 500 million euros exchangeable into Evonik shares.

GRAMMER

Chief Executive Hartmut Mueller intends to resign as a member of the executive board, Grammer said, adding that the supervisory board would immediately start the search for a suitable successor.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FRESENIUS - Jefferies starts with “hold”, target price 59 euros vs 75 euros

FMC - Jefferies assumes with “hold”, 82 euro vs 84 euro target price

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

Time: 5.00 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August wholesale price index due at 0600 GMT.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)