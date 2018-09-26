German stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 26

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

ECB

ECB president Mario Draghi is expected to make a statement as he receives German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for a visit at the institution’s Frankfurt headquarters.

BMW

Most of BMW’s 550 independent car dealerships are unwilling to accept new terms set by the carmaker and are threatening to ignore an end-September deadline, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank has looked at a theoretical scenario of merging with UBS, the German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing speaks at a conference in Duesseldorf. Also the bank’s finance chief James von Moltke speaks at an investors’ conference in London.

DAIMLER

Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co remains committed to being a long-term partner for Daimler, vice president Frank Li said, as talks about cooperation possibilities between the groups continue.

SCOUT24

The group said Tobias Hartmann will become new chief executive by Jan. 1, 2019, or earlier following the expected departure by current CEO Gregory Ellis.

MORPHOSYS

The group said its licensee Janssen had initiated a Phase III clinical trial of guselkumab in pediatric patients suffering from chronic plaque psoriasis.

HORNBACH HOLDING

The DIY retailer has turned down an offer to cooperate with U.S. ecommerce giant Amazon.com, its Chief Executive Albrecht Hornbach told Die Welt daily. “We can afford to be independent and therefore master over our own data,” he said.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.3 pct.

Time: 4.43 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

