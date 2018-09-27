German stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 27

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen’s works council chief Bernd Osterloh told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that he is appalled that some politicians are pushing for diesel bans seemingly unaware that 100,000-200,000 auto industry jobs are at risk.

BANKS

The European Central Bank has short-listed three candidates to head its bank supervision arm from next year, picking seasoned veterans to oversee a bloated sector weighed down by the legacy of the bloc’s debt crisis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing due to speak at ZEIT conference in Hamburg at 1230 GMT.

AIRBUS

The board of Airbus is holding an unusual meeting in China as the European planemaker implements plans to increase local assembly of jets - a hike that could help unlock talks over a long-delayed deal to sell up to 180 jets, industry sources said.

HELLA

Q1 results due.

DIC ASSET

Successfully placed a 150 mln euro corporate bond.

HORNBACH HOLDING

Q2 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 4.46 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment for October due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 10.5 points vs 10.5.

German September inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI and HICP both seen +0.1 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)