German stocks - Factors to watch on September 10

Executives gather in Frankfurt for the IAA auto show under a cloud of a growing anti-diesel, anti-petrol backlash, and trade tensions with the U.S. administration. The costs of electrification and automated vehicles could spur more alliance talks.

Additionally, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee plans to hold hearings and seek documents into the Justice Department’s decision to open an antitrust investigation into four major automakers’ agreement with California to adopt compromise vehicle emissions requirements.

The negative impact of Deutsche’s overhaul on investment banking revenue has so far been less than the German lender had anticipated, CFO James von Moltke said.

The business software company has an edge over its U.S. rivals because it faces potentially fewer restrictions on doing business with China, Chief Executive Bill McDermott said.

Dow Jones +0.1%, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.2% at close.

Nikkei +0.3%, Shanghai stocks -0.4%.

* No major German economic data scheduled

* Germany’s tax take could be as much as 20 billion euros lower than expected over the coming two years because of the country’s slowing economy, according to a member of a body that advises the government on income forecasts.

