German stocks - Factors to watch on September 11

BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Executives at Germany’s top lender have made reducing funding costs a top priority as Deutsche Bank is set to lose as much as 200 million euros ($232 million) a year in annual revenues due to a surge in costs, the Financial Times reported.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The head of Telekom’s T-Systems unit, Adel Al-Saleh, said he did not rule out asset sales but aimed to focus on growth rather than divestments for the moment.

LUFTHANSA

Monthly traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

CARMAKERS

EU lawmakers backed a more ambitious carbon dioxide reduction target for fleets of cars and vans of 45 percent by 2030 on Monday, setting the stage for a tough fight with national governments.

Separately, second day of trial in Braunschweig in which investors are seeking 9.2 billion euros in compensation from VW, arguing that the carmaker should have informed shareholders about a diesel pollution scandal before regulators did in September 2015.

THYSSENKRUPP

The engineering group’s supervisory board will discuss the situation at the loss making Industrial Solutions division at a meeting on Tuesday, newspaper WAZ reported.

AAREAL BANK

The company said it had reached an agreement to buy Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank for a preliminary price of 162 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 5.06 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September ZEW sentiment index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at -14.0 vs -13.7. Current Conditions seen at 72.0 vs 72.6.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8620 euros) (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)