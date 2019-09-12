German stocks - Factors to watch on September 12

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ECB

The European Central Bank is all but certain to approve a fresh stimulus package to prop up an ailing economy and arrest a dangerous slide in inflation expectations. Its measures could include a rate cut, more support for banks, a fresh pledge to keep rates low for longer and more asset purchases.

TEAMVIEWER IPO

German software company TeamViewer set the price range for its planned listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Wednesday, valuing it at up to 5.5 billion euros ($6.05 billion) in one of Europe’s largest IPOs of the year.

KNORR BREMSE

The braking systems maker confirmed full year guidance after reporting a 14.9% increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the first six months of 2019.

METRO

Metro chief executive is confident that the sale of grocery chain Real will be concluded in September, weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported. “We are on a good track at the moment,” Olaf Koch said in an interview published on Thursday.

LUFTHANSA

August traffic figures due.

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING

The real estate investment managing firm on Thursday confirmed 2019 financial guidance.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BEIERSDORF AG: Credit Suisse cuts to “underperform” from “neutral”

JUNGHEINRICH AG: Morgan Stanley starts with “overweight” rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9%, S&P 500 +0.7%, Nasdaq +1.1% at close.

Nikkei +1.0%, Shanghai stocks +0.4%.

Time: 5:36 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August final inflation due at 0600 GMT. CPI seen -0.2% m/m, +1.4% y/y, HICP seen -0.1% m/m, +1.0% y/y.

