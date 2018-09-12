German stocks - Factors to watch on September 12

BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The Federal Communications Commission, which is reviewing the planned merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp , said on Tuesday it has paused its review clock to give the agency time to analyze new and anticipated submissions from the companies.

VOLKSWAGEN

VW passenger cars brand August deliveries due.

Seprately, Germany’s consumer protection association and auto club ADAC will on Wednesday present a class action against Volkswagen over the carmaker’s manipulation of emissions software.

HENKEL

Presentation of “Innovation Center Adhesive Technologies” project with the company chief executive.

PORSCHE SE

Court hearing in Stuttgart due in investor suit against Porsche SE by investors in connection with the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 5.03 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

Germany’s Economy Ministry is due to release its monthly report.

DIARIES

