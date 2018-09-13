German stocks - Factors to watch on September 13

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ECB

The European Central Bank is all but certain to keep policy unaltered on Thursday, making only nuanced changes to its guidance to stay on course to end bond purchases this year and raise interest rates next autumn.

BMW

Monthly delivery figures due.

CONTINENTAL

Board member Ariane Reinhart said Continental was still in a good position after adjusting its guidance last month, due to what she said were homemade problems, according to an interview in Handelsblatt.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank is considering an overhaul to loosen the bond between its retail and investment banks, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, a move that could make it easier to merge some or all of the group with rivals.

Separately, The Wall Street Journal reported that China’s sovereign wealth fund was interested in buying HNA’s stake in Deutsche Bank.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp’s interim boss Guido Kerkhoff is working on a restructuring of the German conglomerate’s plant engineering and shipbuilding division, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

DELIVERY HERO

Q2 results due.

FRAPORT

August traffic figures due.

Stefan Schulte, the CEO Fraport, wants to keep the number of flights almost the same in 2019 as in 2018, but he rejects the idea that higher passenger numbers is the cause of delays, he tells the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

MORPHOSYS

Morphosys and Galapagos announced U.S. antitrust clearance for a global license agreement for MOR106 with Novartis Pharma, and Morphosys affirmed its financial guidance.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 5.04 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August final inflation data due at 0600 GMT. CPI seen at +0.1 pct m/m, +2.0 pct y/y. HICP seen flat m/m, +1.9 pct y/y.

DIARIES

