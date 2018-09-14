German stocks - Factors to watch on September 14

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen said on Thursday it would stop producing its Beetle compact car in 2019, ending a model that looked backward to the 1960s counterculture as the automaker prepares for a leap toward a future of mass-market electric cars.

Separately, Handelsblatt reported that VW would halt production at its main plant in Wolfsburg for one week in early October due to weak demand for its Golf model.

METRO

The retailer has decided to sell its Real unit and related activities to focus on its wholesale business, it said on Thursday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 5.16 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)