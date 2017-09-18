German stocks - Factors to watch on September 18

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

AUTOS

Europe needs an “Airbus for batteries”, a consortium to make batteries for electric vehicles, so that Europe is not entirely dependent on imported batteries, European energy commissioner Maros Sefcovic told German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender must be the clear No.1 in Germany and a leading player in Europe to succeed, deputy Chief Executive Marcus Schenck told Welt am Sonntag weekly.

Separately, the group’s management and supervisory boards meet to discuss strategy.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The exchange operator is reviewing its remuneration policy with an eye to putting a cap on its share-buying scheme for executives, Handelsblatt daily reported. Deutsche Boerse declined to comment.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

The broadcaster aims to increase the share of revenues generated from existing businesses this year rather than from new acquisitions, its chief executive told German weekly Euro am Sonntag.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen is a “second mover” in electrified commercial vehicles, after lagging companies such as Tesla and Deutsche Post DHL in putting them on the road, the head of VW’s trucks business told a German newspaper.

EVONIK

The integration of recent acquisitions Air Products and Huber has “absolute priority” over further purchases, the group’s finance chief Ute Wolf told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

OSRAM

Osram did not win a contract to supply light emitting diodes for the facial recognition feature of Apple’s new iPhone X smartphone, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing no sources.

STEINHOFF

The group said on Monday it had received a petition by OM & MW in an Amsterdam court related to a dispute with its former joint venture partner. It said it was confident that the petition would be dismissed in court.

SUEDZUCKER

The sugar producer expects a “good, in parts very good” sugar beet harvest this year, Chief Executive Wolfgang Heer told German weekly Euro am Sonntag.

ADO PROPERTIES

The real estate firm said it bought 1,594 flats in Berlin for 262.5 million euros ($313.5 million).

INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 18:

MDAX

IN: METRO, GRAND CITY PROPERTIES

OUT: BILFINGER, RATIONAL

SDAX

IN: BILFINGER, RATIONAL, AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY HOLDINGS , DELIVERY HERO

OUT: WCM BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ AG, AMADEUS FIRE AG, BAYWA AG

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

KLOECKNER & CO - Credit Suisse raises to “outperform” from “neutral”, lifts target price to 13.80 euros from 11.80 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 5.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8374 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims and Maria Sheahan)