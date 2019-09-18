German stocks - Factors to watch on September 18

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

AUTOS

ACEA monthly European car registrations due.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The German stock exchange operator is entering a cooperation with Google to digitalise internal processes, Chief Operating Officer Christoph Boehm told Handelsblatt.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The head of the company’s T-Systems IT services unit is due to give an update on an ongoing restructuring scheme.

SIEMENS

The supervisory board is due to decide who will lead a standalone energy business the conglomerate intends to spin off and list on the stock market, sources told Reuters. Board member Michael Sen is seen as the favourite for the job.

UNIPER

Woodside Petroleum said it has signed a preliminary agreement to supply liquefied natural gas to German utility Uniper for 13 years starting in 2021.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Capital markets day due.

TLG IMMOBILIEN, AROUNDTOWN

TLG Immobilien said it successfully placed 1 billion euros of notes and bonds to fund the purchase of a 9.99% stake in Aroundtown.

DEUTSCHE KONSUM

The company announced it would increase the volume of its previously announced capital increase to up to 6.7% from 5% of outstanding share capital.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said policymakers could not accept the emergence of parallel currencies such as Facebook’s planned Libra, adding that Berlin would reject any such plans. The German cabinet is expected to adopt a comprehensive blockchain strategy on Wednesday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1%, S&P 500 +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.4% at close.

Nikkei -0.2%, Shanghai stocks +0.4%.

