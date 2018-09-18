German stocks - Factors to watch on September 18

BERLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

IAA trucks fair begins in Hanover.

VOLKSWAGEN

German luxury car brand Audi on Monday staged the global launch of a new electric sport utility vehicle on the home turf of rival Tesla Inc, and highlighted a deal with Amazon.com Inc to make recharging its forthcoming e-tron models easier.

DEUTSCHE BANK

CFO James von Moltke to hold speech at the Center for Financial Studies in Frankfurt at 1730 CET on “Then and now: global banks in the post-crisis era”.

OSRAM

Osram unit Osram Opto Semiconductors (OS) due to host a Market and Technology Day for analysts and investors.

HOCHTIEF

Australian subsidiary Cimic won a NZ$750 million contract to deliver the Waikeria Corrections and Treatment Facility Public Private Partnership (PPP) project.

UNIPER

German utility Uniper is ready to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) into the country and distribute it should a terminal be built at Wilhelmshaven, close to its storage facilities, board member Keith Martin told Reuters in an interview.

ZALANDO

Europe’s biggest pure online fashion retailer Zalando cut its 2018 guidance for a second time in as many months, saying the unusually hot summer and a delayed switch to the fall/winter season weighed on revenue growth and earnings.

MORPHOSYS

German biotechnology group Morphosys said it expanded its strategic alliance with LEO Pharma to develop peptide-derived therapeutics.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 4.55 GMT.

