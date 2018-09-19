German stocks - Factors to watch on September 19

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CARMAKERS

European monthly car registrations due from industry association ACEA at 0600 GMT.

Also, IAA trucks trade fair continues in Hanover. On occasion of the industry event, Volkswagen’s truck division Traton announced a strategic partnership with unlisted U.S. company Solera Holdings late on Tuesday, which includes fleet management, driver services and digital sales solutions.

Separately, Daimler is due to inaugurate its new Testing and Technology Center in Immendingen, with CEO Dieter Zetsche and Chancellor Angela Merkel in attendance.

CHEMICALS

Second round of wage talks for Germany’s chemicals sector workers begins.

DEUTSCHE BANK

CFO James von Moltke said that opting for a holding company structure at the bank is not a priority at the moment.

CECONOMY

The German consumer electronics retailer cut its profit targets for its 2017/18 financial year, citing poor trading due to an unusually hot European summer.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.0 pct.

Time: 4.48 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)