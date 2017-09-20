German stocks - Factors to watch on September 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Italy’s Cementir Holding has agreed to sell its domestic assets to the German cement maker’s Italian unit for 315 million euros.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

The media group is looking at up to 10 potential takeovers to reduce reliance on its advertising-driven TV operation, Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling has told investors.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp and Indian peer Tata Steel struck a preliminary agreement to combine their European steel operations in a 50-50 joint venture, creating the continent’s No.2 steelmaker after ArcelorMittal.

HOCHTIEF

Hochtief’s supervisory board may discuss a possible bid for Spain’s Abertis.

STEINHOFF

IPO of Steinhoff Africa Retail (STAR) unit due.

UNIPER

Singapore’s Pavilion Gas and Uniper have inked an agreement that gives both parties access to liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in Europe and Singapore.

KNORR-BREMSE

The commercial vehicle brake systems maker is considering a stock market listing, Handelsblatt newspaper said on Tuesday, after it dropped its near $700 million bid for Swedish rival Haldex.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BAYER - Helvea Baader Bank raises to “buy” from “hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 5.30 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August producer prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.1 m/m, +2.5 y/y.

