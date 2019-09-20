German stocks - Factors to watch on September 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Hauke Stars is leaving the management board of the exchange operator when her contract ends in November 2020. Stars has been a member of the board since 2012 and has been responsible for cash market, pre-IPO and growth financing since 2016.
The real estate investment trust has placed a corporate bond with a nominal value of 400 million euros to refinance its debt maturities in 2020 and 2021, it said on Thursday.
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG: Barclays starts with equal weight rating
Dow Jones -0.2%, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1% at close.
Nikkei +0.3%, Shanghai stocks +0.2%.
Time: 4:44 GMT
August producer prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen at -0.2% m/m, +0.6% y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)