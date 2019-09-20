German stocks - Factors to watch on September 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Hauke Stars is leaving the management board of the exchange operator when her contract ends in November 2020. Stars has been a member of the board since 2012 and has been responsible for cash market, pre-IPO and growth financing since 2016.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

The real estate investment trust has placed a corporate bond with a nominal value of 400 million euros to refinance its debt maturities in 2020 and 2021, it said on Thursday.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG: Barclays starts with equal weight rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2%, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1% at close.

Nikkei +0.3%, Shanghai stocks +0.2%.

Time: 4:44 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

August producer prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen at -0.2% m/m, +0.6% y/y.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)