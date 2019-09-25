REFILE-German stocks - Factors to watch on September 25

(Deletes link in Volkswagen entry that linked to unrelated story)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker’s supervisory board is due to meet after prosecutors indicted CEO Herbert Diess, accusing him of holding back market-moving information on rigged emissions tests four years ago.

DEUTSCHE BANK

CEO Christian Sewing is scheduled to speak on the banking industry’s outlook.

THYSSENKRUPP

The company said it would shortly resume talks to end the contract of Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff and to name Chairwoman Martina Merz as interim CEO for not more than 12 months.

IPO

Software company TeamViewer priced its initial public offering at 26.25 euros per share, valuing the connectivity specialist at 5.25 billion euros in Europe’s biggest stock market listing this year. Trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange will begin on Wednesday.

AIRLINES

Germany will guarantee a 380 million euro bridging loan for Condor, the German airline owned by insolvent British travel operator Thomas Cook, to enable it to continue flying and save jobs, the economy minister said.

OSRAM

Bain Capital and Advent are in advanced talks about making a new takeover bid for the lighting group, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

NORMA GROUP

The company has received a large order for thermal management line systems for electric vehicles, it said.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

The company said it had lowered its guidance for sales and EBIT margin as it was expecting a shift of orders from the second half of 2019 to the fiscal year 2020.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5%, S&P 500 -0.8%, Nasdaq -1.5% at close.

Nikkei -0.5%, Shanghai stocks -0.6%.

ECONOMY

