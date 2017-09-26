German stocks - Factors to watch on September 26

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

LUFTHANSA

Supervisory board meeting due.

MUNICH RE, HANNOVER RE

Industry-insured losses from hurricane Maria in the Caribbean will be between $40 billion and 85 billion, catastrophe modelling firm AIR Worldwide said.

SIEMENS

The supervisory board of Siemens is due to discuss plans for a rail tie-up with Alstom.

France is not worried about an anti-trust review of the expected rail merger between Siemens and Alstom, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Chief executive Joe Kaeser said on Monday that Germany’s weekend election, in which the national populist Alternative for Germany party gained seats in the Bundestag, should be countered by increased globalism by wealthy democracies.

THYSSENKRUPP

The steelmaker raised almost 1.4 billion euros ($1.66 billion) from institutional investors on Monday in a share sale to bolster its balance sheet ahead of a planned merger with India’s Tata Steel.

VOLKSWAGEN

Commercial truck partners Navistar International Corp and VW said on Monday they will collaborate to launch an electric medium duty truck in North America by late 2019, and to develop common hardware and systems to connect trucks to the internet.

UNIPER

Uniper views as “hostile” last week’s takeover approach by Finnish peer Fortum, its chief executive said on Monday, disclosing that it was Fortum’s second attempt to buy the firm after a rejected bid in July.

DELIVERY HERO

Q2 results due.

VOLTABOX

The battery-systems maker expects to start trading on Oct. 13 after Germany’s financial regulator has approved the IPO prospectus.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

EVONIK - Credit Suisse raises to “outperform” from “neutral”

Merck - UBS starts with “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 5.25 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen unchanged m/m, +2.1 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

