German stocks - Factors to watch on September 27

BASF

Capital Market Day due. The world’s largest chemical company by sales will update investors and analysts on the implementation of its new structure and on its agriculture division.

CONTINENTAL

The auto supplier, which is restructuring its global workforce, plans to maintain the number of employees it has in Germany, an executive told business daily Handelsblatt in an interview.

AIRBUS

A series of cyber attacks on the company was conducted via the computer systems of its suppliers and security sources suspect a link to China, AFP news agency reported.

Separately, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said he will continue to advocate for a settlement on trade between the United States and Europe.

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank no longer expects a rise in underlying revenue this year, the German lender warned on Thursday, as its supervisory board approved plans announced last week to cut thousands of staff and close a fifth of its branches.

The lender also on Thursday announced its decision to launch the complete acquisition of Comdirect Bank in order to integrate the unit.

RHEINMETALL

The company on Thursday said the IT infrastructure of Rheinmetall Automotive plants in Brazil, Mexico and the USA has been affected by malware attacks.

THYSSENKRUPP

Carsten Spohr will step down from the supervisory board, the company said on Thursday.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Q4 results due.

ADO Properties

German real estate group Gewobag has signed an agreement to buy about 6,000 flats in Berlin from peer ADO Properties for 920 million euros. Earlier this week, Adler Real Estate agreed to buy ADO Group, a Tel Aviv-listed shareholder in ADO Properties.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HELLA - 2.74 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

GEA GROUP - JP Morgan cuts to “underweight” from “neutral”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3%, S&P 500 -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.6% at close.

Nikkei -1.3%, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

August Import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen at -0.3% m/m, -2.6% y/y.

