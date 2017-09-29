German stocks - Factors to watch on September 29

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

BAYER

Monsanto Co is set on keeping rights to its Intacta RR2 IPRO genetically modified soybean technology as the U.S. seeds company negotiates its takeover by Bayer with global antitrust authorities, a senior executive said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Fitch late Thursday downgraded Deutsche Bank to ‘BBB+', outlook stable.

THYSSENKRUPP

The company is confident of being able to reach a deal with labour representatives over a merger of its steel division with Tata Steel, its CFO told Boersen-Zeitung.

VOLKSWAGEN

Munich prosecutors have arrested a former board member of Volkswagen unit Porsche in connection with an emissions scandal at carmaker Audi, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

DIC ASSET

The company named Sonja Waerntges as its new CEO, effective Oct 1.

KLOECKNER & CO

Capital markets day

HELLA KGAA HUECK - 0.92 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 5.07 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Aug retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m, +3.2 pct y/y.

German Sept unemployment data due at 0800 GMT. Rate seen at 5.7 pct s/a.

