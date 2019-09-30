German stocks - Factors to watch on September 30

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

RWE INNOGY

The company’s CEO and CFO hold a news conference (0800 GMT) at the group’s new headquarters following the antitrust clearance of the break-up of subsidiary Innogy.

VOLKSWAGEN

A court in Braunschweig hears a consumer group’s class action against VW over its diesel scandal.

EQT

Swedish infrastructure investor EQT has bought German fibre optic network operator Inexio, in a deal sources familiar with the transaction said was worth around 1 billion euros.

Additionally, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG said it expected an additional contribution to net income for the financial year 2018/2019 of about 30 million euros, based upon the agreed sale of Inexio by its main shareholder.

CONDOR

The German government stands to earn at least 13 million euros in interest and charges from its bridging loan to Condor, the German airline owned by insolvent British travel operator Thomas Cook, if the loan is repaid in full, Bild am Sonntag reported.

EX-DIVIDEND

HELLA - 2.74 eur/shr dividend

ECONOMY

* German September unemployment data due at 0755 GMT. Absolute change seen at +5,000, rate unchanged at 5.0%

* German September prelim CPI due at 1200 GMT. Seen +0.1% m/m, +1.3% y/y. HICP seen unchanged m/m, +1.0% y/y. Additionally, state CPI data due throughout the morning.

* German August retail sales data due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.5% m/m

