German stocks - Factors to watch on September 4

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

STOCKS

Earnings and revenue expectations for European companies for the third quarter have improved very slightly, although the region is still expected to be in a corporate recession, according to data.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker is making a big investment in Turkey, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said after meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

BMW CONTINENTAL

Israeli high-tech firm Cortica has partnered with some leading players in the automotive industry to form an artificial intelligence venture for autonomous driving, the company said.

SAP DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Germany will present plans for creating a European Cloud company Gaia-X to be operated by Deutsche Telekom and SAP as well as Festo, Handelsblatt reported.

BANKING

Handelsblatt banking conference here in Frankfurt due. Speakers include CEOs of Deutsche Bank , Wirecard, Commerzbank, UBS and Blackrock.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Illinois has joined a multistate U.S. lawsuit aimed at stopping the merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint.

AUTOS

Greenpeace activist Tobias Austrup told Germany’s Rheinische Post that Germany needs to ban combustion engine vehicles by 2025 in order to meet 2030 climate goals.

DELIVERY HERO

H1 results due

FREENET

Sunrise Communications said it had received a new fairness opinion supporting the valuation of Liberty Global’s Swiss UPC business that Sunrise wants to acquire. The transaction is facing opposition from its top shareholder Freenet.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.1%, S&P 500 -0.7%, Nasdaq -1.1% at close.

Nikkei -0.1%, Shanghai stocks +0.2%.

Time: 4:22 GMT

ECONOMY

* Markit German services PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen at 54.4, composite at 51.4

* German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has told lawmakers that the government is “at the moment” not planning to ditch its balanced budget goal and fund a costly climate protection package with new debt, a senior budget lawmaker said.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)