FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

German chancellor Angela Merkel visits the stock exchange.

HENKEL

Investor day.

KWS SAAT SE

The group said it planned to change its legal form to a partnership limited by shares (KGaA) as well as a stock split at a ratio of 1:5.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 5.14 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Edward Taylor)