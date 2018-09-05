German stocks - Factors to watch on September 5

BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CHEMICALS

Bayer Q2 results due. Underlying EBITDA profit seen up 8 percent.

German chemicals association Q2 sector data due.

DAIMLER

Mercedes showed on Tuesday how it is “aggressively” gunning for top spot in upscale battery cars market currently dominated by Tesla, as it unveiled the EQC, its first fully electric car, at an event in Stockholm.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen hiked the number of passenger cars registered for road use with the authorities by 46.2 percent in Germany last month, lifting passenger car registrations by 24.7 percent in August.

AUTOS Carmakers published monthly U.S. sales data. Table:

UTILITIES

A U.S. arbitration court has rejected a petition filed by the German government arguing that it had no right to rule on a damages claim by Sweden’s Vattenfall over a decision to pull out of nuclear power.

RETAIL

German investment group Haniel could sell its 25 percent stake in consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy if the right offer came along, its chief executive Stephan Gemkow said.

EP Global Commerce (EPGC), the investment vehicle of Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky, does not exclude buying more shares in German retailer Metro but it is too early to say if it will seek to take it private.

K+S

Capital Markets Day due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.

Time: 5.03 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

August Markit PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services PMi seen at 55.2, Composite at 55.7.

July engineering orders due from industry association VDMA.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)