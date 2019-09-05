German stocks - Factors to watch on September 5

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

THYSSENKRUPP MTU AERO ENGINES

Thyssenkrupp will drop out of Germany’s benchmark stock index DAX later this month, Deutsche Boerse said, the latest setback in the ailing conglomerate’s turnaround efforts.

E.ON INNOGY

E.ON said it would seek to squeeze out minority shareholders in takeover target Innogy as soon as it secures European antitrust approval for the deal.

BAYER

A Brazilian judge has ordered Bayer to deposit an additional 286 million reais ($69.4 million) in an escrow account due to a patent dispute with local soybean farmers, according to a court decision seen by Reuters.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The world’s largest investment banks have had their worst start to a year since 2006, according to the latest data published by industry analyst Coalition.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

T-Mobile US retail employees and technicians delivered a letter for Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges, seeking assurances that their jobs and paychecks will be safe if the wireless carrier is allowed to merge with Sprint.

Additionally, New York City sued T-Mobile US, accusing it of engaging in “rampant” sales abuses of customers for its lower-priced, prepaid wireless brand.

AUTOS

Major automakers reported U.S. light vehicles sales data for August. Table:

BANKING

A British banker charged with fraud in Germany has agreed to reveal the workings of a share trading scheme which prosecutors allege cost the country 450 million euros in lost taxes, his lawyer said.

SCOUT24

Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone are selling a 6.2% stake they owned in Scout24 to institutional investors, according to two bookrunners handling the deal, months after their failed attempt to buy the German classifieds group.

ENCAVIS

Encavis announced the launch of an offering of new bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to 53 million euros to tap a hybrid convertible bond issued by Encavis Finance B.V. in 2017.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9%, S&P 500 +1.1%, Nasdaq +1.3% at close.

Nikkei +2.2%, Shanghai stocks +1.6%.

Time: 4:34 GMT

ECONOMY

* German July industrial orders data due at 0600 GMT. Seen -1.5% m/m

* The British parliament voted to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the EU without a deal on Oct. 31 and rejected his first bid to call a snap election two weeks before the scheduled exit.

* China and the United States agreed to hold high-level trade talks in early October in Washington, China’s commerce ministry said.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)