German stocks - Factors to watch on September 6

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ADIDAS

The group said its convertible bond was 2.7 times oversubscribed.

CARMAKERS

Frankfurt, Germany’s financial centre, must ban high-pollution older diesel vehicles from parts of the city from next February as part of a plan to improve air quality, the German administrative court ruled on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Fitch affirmed Deutsche Post at “BBB+”, with a stable outlook.

SIEMENS

Australia’s competition watchdog raised concerns on Thursday about the planned Franco-German rail merger of Alstom and Siemens, which it said would create by far the largest supplier of heavy rail signalling in Australia.

K+S

German minerals miner K+S plans further cost savings this year to achieve its profit guidance as it grapples with a severe drought that has hampered production at its main German mine.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 24:

Following the index reshuffle, technology stocks will for the first time be included in the MDAX and SDAX indices as well as the TecDAX. Also, the MDAX will be expanded to 60 members, and the SDAX to 70.

MDAX

IN: COMMERZBANK, QIAGEN, SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS , UNITED INTERNET, SARTORIUS, MORPHOSYS, FREENET, SILTRONIC, EVOTEC, BECHTLE, TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND , 1&1 DRILLISCH, SOFTWARE AG, NEMETSCHEK, ALSTRIA OFFICE

SDAX

IN: CARL ZEISS MEDITEC, JENOPTIK, TALANX, JUNGHEINRICH, STROEER, CANCOM, LEONI, DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR, AIXTRON, S&T, COMPUGROUP, CECONOMY, BEFESA, ISRA VISION , XING, PFEIFFER VACUUM, RIB SOFTWARE, SHOP APOTHEKE, NORDEX, SMA SOLAR, MEDIGENE, BAYWA, DR. HOENLE

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

VAPIANO - Jefferies cuts to “hold” from “buy”, cuts price target to 13.70 euros from 26.50 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 4.56 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen +1.8 pct m/m.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)