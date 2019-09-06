German stocks - Factors to watch on September 6

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Germany’s biggest lender is cutting some jobs in its fixed-income division, Bloomberg reported, citing people close to the matter.

VOLKSWAGEN

Prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig want to make a decision on whether to indict Winterkorn, Diess and Poetsch for their role in the diesel scandal by the end of September, business daily Handelsblatt reported.

AIRBUS

Company said it had won 262 gross aircraft orders and delivered 500 aircrafts in the January-August period.

THYSSENKRUPP

Finland’s Kone is considering teaming up with a private equity partner to bid for Thyssenkrupp’s elevator business, three people familiar with the matter said.

BAYER

Bayer executives told Reuters the company plans to spend $70 million to increase patient and physician awareness of testing for rare mutations and to encourage regulatory approval of more tests. They expect that budget to expand as the drug Vitrakvi continues to win approval in other countries.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4%, S&P 500 +1.3%, Nasdaq +1.8% at close.

Nikkei +0.6%, Shanghai stocks +0.2%.

Time: 5:13 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

*German July industrial output due at 0600 GMT. Seen rising 0.3% m/m.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in remarks at the beginning of a two-day visit to China, said that China-U.S. trade problems affect the whole world and that she hopes they will be resolved soon.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)