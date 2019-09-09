German stocks - Factors to watch on September 9

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

CONTINENTAL

The auto supplier’s chief executive told newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that the company would make a decision on possible plant closures in the coming weeks.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank named Stefan Bender as the head of its corporate bank in Germany on Friday, as Deutsche pulls back from investment banking and focuses on its corporate division.

MUNICH RE

Insured losses from Hurricane Dorian are expected to total several billions of dollars, German reinsurer Munich Re said on Sunday.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

The German broadcaster is doubling down on its free-to-air model, according to the Financial Times.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

The company on Friday reiterated its full-year 2019 guidance and medium-term targets.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* Freenet AG: Jefferies raises price target to 23.70 euros from 23.40 euros.

* Hapag Lloyd AG: Jefferies cuts to underperform from buy.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3%, S&P 500 +0.1%, Nasdaq -0.2% at close.

Nikkei +0.5%, Shanghai stocks +0.4%.

Time: 4:42 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July trade data due at 0600 GMT. Seasonally adjusted exports seen -0.5% m/m, imports seen -0.3% m/m. Trade balance seen at 17.5 billion euros ($19.30 billion).

