German stocks - Factors to watch on September 9

(Adds items on Lufthansa, Bosch and comment from Deutsche Bank’s Bender)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

CONTINENTAL

The auto supplier’s chief executive told newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that the company would make a decision on possible plant closures in the coming weeks.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank named Stefan Bender as the head of its corporate bank in Germany on Friday, as Deutsche pulls back from investment banking and focuses on its corporate division.

Business daily Handelsblatt reported Bender as saying that Deutsche wanted to put an end to internal price competition with Postbank. It said corporate customers doing business with both banks would in future be expected to decide on one of them as their main point of contact.

MUNICH RE

Insured losses from Hurricane Dorian are expected to total several billions of dollars, German reinsurer Munich Re said on Sunday.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

The German broadcaster is doubling down on its free-to-air model, according to the Financial Times.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

The company on Friday reiterated its full-year 2019 guidance and medium-term targets.

LUFTHANSA

Executive Board Member Detlef Kayser told Handelsblatt the airline would invest around 250 million euros this year in improving punctuality and reliability but would be able to reduce that investment in coming years. He said having a large number of reserve aircraft “probably doesn’t make sense” in the long term and government measures to improve air traffic control in Europe and security and border controls were urgently needed instead.

BOSCH

Bosch Chief Executive Volkmar Denner told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that global auto production would probably fall by 5% this year but added that the auto supplier would perform considerably better than the market. He said that Bosch was unlikely to achieve the high returns of last year though.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* Freenet AG: Jefferies raises price target to 23.70 euros from 23.40 euros.

* Hapag Lloyd AG: Jefferies cuts to underperform from buy.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3%, S&P 500 +0.1%, Nasdaq -0.2% at close.

Nikkei +0.5%, Shanghai stocks +0.4%.

Time: 4:42 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July trade data due at 0600 GMT. Seasonally adjusted exports seen -0.5% m/m, imports seen -0.3% m/m. Trade balance seen at 17.5 billion euros ($19.30 billion).

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9067 euros) (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)