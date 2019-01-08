German stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday, Jan. 8

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

The luxury carmaker will invest 500 million euros in the coming years to develop highly autonomous trucks, it said on Monday, a move that will create more than 200 jobs.

Nvidia announced its Drive AutoPilot platform that can enable the next level of self-driving cars by 2020 and said that Continental and ZF Friedrichshafen AG would be using it.

BMW: Jefferies cuts to “hold” rating.

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

German November Industrial Output data due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.3 m/m.

