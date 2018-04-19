REFILE-German stocks - Factors to watch on April 19

(Amends date in dateline to April 19 from April 18)

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BMW

BMW plans to book only 3,000 square metres (32,300 square feet) of space at the IAA auto show in Frankfurt next year, compared with 11,000 previously, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank’s chief operating officer Kim Hammonds is stepping down. Hammonds had been tasked with streamlining the bank’s IT systems, but came under pressure after disparaging comments she made about the bank became public.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse has appointed a new strategy chief, Christoph Hansmeyer, who took his post on April 9, Handelsblatt reported, citing an internal memo.

MERCK

Procter & Gamble Co said on Thursday it has signed an agreement to acquire the consumer health business of Merck KGaA for about 3.4 billion euros.

RWE, E.ON, INNOGY

Workers’ representatives at Innogy will present a list of demands to management this week, including that compulsory redundancies be ruled out in the planned breakup of Innogy under a deal between RWE and E.ON, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing a letter to staff.

VOLKSWAGEN

German labour boss Joerg Hofmann said he expects Volkswagen’s new CEO Herbert Diess to take control of the company and stop cannibalisation among the carmaker’s brands, according to an interview by Handelsblatt.

AXEL SPRINGER

German supreme court hearing due in Axel Springer’s ongoing fight against so-called ad-blockers.

GEA

The company said its finance chief Helmut Schmale was taking early retirement. He will continue to perform his duties pending a decision on his successor, it said late on Wednesday.

ROCKET INTERNET, HELLOFRESH

Rocket Internet completed the placement of 12.2 million shares in Hellofresh via accelerated bookbuilding at 12.30 euros a share, raising proceeds of 150 million euros ($186 million).

MORPHOSYS

The group priced its issuance of American Depositary Shares at $25.04 apiece, it said late on Wednesday.

ZOOPLUS

Q1 trading statement due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SILTRONIC - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

GEA - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

AXEL SPRINGER - 2.00 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FRAPORT - Credit Suisse raises to “neutral” from “underperform”, raises price target to 86 euros from 78 euros

CEWE - Berenberg raises to “buy” from “hold”, raises price target to 99 euros from 92 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

