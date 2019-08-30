REFILE -German stocks - Factors to watch on August 30

(Adds movements in overseas stock markets)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug. 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

France’s BNP Paribas plans to bid for Deutsche’s equity derivatives book, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding that Germany’s biggest lender might sell the portfolio in tranches.

REAL ESTATE

The rent freeze planned by Berlin’s regional government might be less strict than previously expected, German daily Bild said on Friday, citing attendees of a political meeting between Berlin’s governing parties as saying the parties could allow slight rent increases in line with annual inflation.

VOLKSWAGEN

Company will invest 2.4 billion reais ($582.58 million) in one of its Brazil factories, Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria said on Thursday during a visit to the automaker’s headquarters in Germany.

Separately, Volkswagen is ready to make a billion-euro investment to build a new multi-brand plant in Turkey, sources familiar with the matters told Reuters.

ISRA VISION

Q3 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SCOUT24 - 0.64 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3%, S&P 500 +1.3%, Nasdaq +1.5% at close.

Nikkei +1.2%, Shanghai stocks +0.3%.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

*German July retail sales due at 0600 GMT, seen falling by 1% m/m.

($1 = 4.1196 reais)