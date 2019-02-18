RPT-German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 18

(Adds ric)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

AUTOS

The U.S. Commerce Department sent a report on Sunday to U.S. President Donald Trump that could unleash steep tariffs on imported cars and auto parts.

Car imports from Europe do not endanger U.S. national security, German car lobby VDA said, echoing comments by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz plans to extend tax incentives for electric company cars, he told a newspaper, the government’s latest attempt to boost demand for clean vehicles.

BAYER

The German drugmaker took full control of Vitrakvi, a drug used against a variety of cancers driven by a rare genetic mutation, in a deal with from Eli Lilly’s Loxo Oncology.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Chinese conglomerate HNA has cut its stake in Deutsche Bank to 6.3 percent, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

DEUTSCHE POST

Deutsche Post plans to merge some of its parcel delivery operations and cuts jobs, Die Welt reported.

Wirecard

Germany’s financial watchdog Bafin on Monday issued a ban against establishing or increasing short positions in Wirecard. BaFin said the share price performance of Wirecard had triggered market uncertainties, citing “short attacks” followed and facilitated by negative reporting in the media. The ban applies until Apr. 18, BaFin added.

AIRBUS

Company said on Sunday it would have to make “difficult decisions” about future investment if Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal, adding it had already spent tens of millions of euros in preparations.

BERTRANDT

Q1 EBIT stood at 18.33 million euros, up from 17.77 euros in the previous year, the company reported on Monday.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

2018 preliminary results due

VAPIANO

The restaurant chain lowered its forecasts and said it would slow its expansion.

EX-DIVIDEND

METRO - 0.70 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.3 pct.

Time: 6:03 GMT.

ECONOMY

* Recent data point to a weakening euro zone economy, the European Central Bank’s Olli Rehn told Handelsblatt on Sunday, adding that interest rates would remain at the current level until monetary policy goals have been met.

*No major economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)