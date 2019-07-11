UPDATE 1-German stocks - Factors to watch on July 11

(Adds Wall Street Journal report on Deutsche Bank and Suedzucker results)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DEUTSCHE BANK The bank’s shareholders will quiz Chief Executive Christian Sewing on how he plans to deliver on revenue growth targets during a global roadshow to win their backing for a 7.4 billion euro ($8.4 billion) ‘reinvention’ of the lender.

Separately, the U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Deutsche Bank violated foreign corruption or anti-money-laundering laws in its work for state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

The company welcomed U.S. plans to change treatment in kidney disease.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker’s supervisory board is set to seal the deal on a planned strategic alliance with Ford, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The board is also expected to decide on whether to pick Turkey or Bulgaria as the location of a new major production site.

Volkswagen will begin producing the Tarek sport utility vehicle (SUV) at its plant in the Mexican state of Puebla in 2020 and sales will start by the end of 2021, Steffen Reiche, the chief executive of Volkswagen de Mexico said on Wednesday.

GERRESHEIMER

Q2 results due.

LUFTHANSA

June traffic figures due.

AUMANN

The company said uncertainty in the auto industry and disappointing order intake prompted it to revise its revenue and earnings expectations for 2019.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Company lowered its guidance for this year and now sees a net income decline of more than 40%, adding that it still did not expect a net loss at year-end.

KRONES

The company warned that earnings before tax for the first six months of the year would be significantly below expectations.

SUEDZUCKER

Europe’s largest sugar refiner on Thursday reported a slump in quarterly earnings as the company continued to battle against a collapse in sugar prices.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

Fielmann - 1.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 5:12 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final inflation data for June due at 0600 GMT. Harmonised consumer price index rose by 1.3% yr/yr and 0.1% m/m according to a flash estimate on June 27.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)