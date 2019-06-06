UPDATE 1-German stocks - Factors to watch on June 6

(Adds indices changes)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

The semiconductor group started the first tranche of its share buyback programme worth up to 150 million euros ($169 million).

PROSIEBENSAT.1

ProSiebenSat.1 and the German unit of RTL Group said late on Wednesday they were setting up a joint venture to enable buyers of adverts to target audiences more accurately, expanding an existing ad alliance.

BERTRANDT

Bertrandt on Thursday said revenues rose 4.8% to 525 million euros in the first half of its financial year.

DWS

U.S. buyout fund Carlyle and German asset manager DWS are gearing up to bid for British rail and bus firm Arriva after holding preliminary talks with its German owner Deutsche Bahn , sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCK

The company on Thursday said it saw 2019/2020 sales and profitability at previous year’s level after it published financial results for the fourth quarter.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF June 24:

Deutsche Boerse announced changes to its selection indices, which will become effective on June 24.

The constituents of the indices DAX and TecDAX remain unchanged.

SDAX

IN: ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG , WACKER CHEMIE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

AUMANN - 0.20 euros/shr dividend proposed

ROCKET INTERNET - 0 euros/shr dividend proposed

GERRESHEIMER - 1.15 euros/shr dividend proposed

XING - 5.70 euros/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

CEWE STIFTUNG - 1.95 eur/shr dividend

DWS - 1.37 eur/shr dividend

KRONES - 1.70 eur/shr dividend

RHOEN KLINIKUM - 0.29 eur/shr dividend

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - 0.65 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 4:40 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

April Industrial Orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.1 m/m.

