WEDNESDAY-German stocks - Factors to watch on October 25

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The German exchange operator’s supervisory board will meet on Thursday to discuss the future of Carsten Kengeter after a court setback for the CEO in an insider trading inquiry, a source close to the situation said.

DAIMLER

The economic and trade policies of U.S. President Donald Trump are a risk for German car makers, the chief executive of Daimler said on Tuesday.

LUFTHANSA

Q3 results due.

Lufthansa plans to scrap the brand name of Austrian airline Niki as it integrates the carrier into its Eurowings budget business, a board member said on Tuesday.

SIEMENS

Germany’s Siemens has mandated Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as lead organisers of an initial public offering (IPO) of its Healthineers unit, sources familiar with the matter said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Germany’s biggest labour union called on Tuesday for a 6 percent pay rise for Volkswagen workers in the carmaker’s home market.

SALZGITTER

The German steelmaker raised its profit forecast for 2017 again after deciding not to repay in cash an exchangeable bond and thanks to good trading.

KRONES

Q3 results due.

SARTORIUS

Full Q3 results due. The lab equipment maker on Oct. 16 published key figures and cut its profit and sales forecast for the year, citing among other a temporary freeze of deliveries from Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Maria.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Q3 results due.

KLOECKNER & CO

Q3 results due.

VOSSLOH

Q3 results due.

MYNARIC

Offer period for initial public offering due to end.

AIR BERLIN

The insolvent German airline is in talks with Thomas Cook airline Condor, as well as Britain’s easyJet over the sale of some of its remaining assets, as time runs out for a deal to be done, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 4.54 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Ifo index for October due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate seen flat at 115.2 points, Current Conditions at 123.5 vs 123.6 and Expectations at 107.3 vs 107.4.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

