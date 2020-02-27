Germany's Draegerwerk, Quiagen stocks profit from virus

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shares in German manufacturer of protection masks Draegerwerk and medical test kit maker Qiagen rose in early trade in Frankfurt on Thursday as both benefited from business related to the spreading coronavirus epidemic.

While financial and energy markets worldwide are slipping on growing signs the virus is curtailing business, a few sectors have been spared or are increasing activities.

M-Dax listed Qiagen, which said it shipped a newly developed testing kit for the novel coronavirus to four hospitals in China for evaluation, hit an intraday high of 34.09 euros, up 4.4%.

Draegerwerk which makes breathing protection and medical equipment was up 4.7% at 53.8 euros. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by David Evans)