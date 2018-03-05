FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 5, 2018 / 9:47 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Covestro to replace ProSiebenSat.1 on Germany's DAX index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - Covestro, a maker of materials for insulation foams and transparent plastics, will replace broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media on Germany’s blue-chip DAX index, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.

The switch was based on the fast-entry rule, Deutsche Boerse said, which allows a company to enter an index ahead of the stock exchange’s period review if it ranks among the biggest 25 companies in terms of market capitalisation and turnover.

ProSieben will move to the MDAX index of Germany’s 50 biggest companies below the blue-chip level.

The index changes will become effective on March 19. The next regular index review will be held on June 5, the company said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.