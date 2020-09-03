Company News
September 3, 2020 / 12:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Merkel says auto industry has enough government support

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said her government’s coronavirus relief package contained a lot of help for the country’s automobile industry after her conservative CSU allies renewed a proposal for incentives for petrol cars.

Germany has a multi-billion-euro recovery plan to spur clean driving, with incentives for electric cars. But the government this year has rebuffed the auto industry’s lobbying efforts and stopped short of launching a scrappage scheme to boost sales of new combustion-engine cars. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below