Merkel says response to Navalny poisoning depends on Russia

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated on Thursday that any German or European response to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny depends on whether Russia helps clear up the case.

Speaking at a news conference with the Swedish Prime Minister, she said she had nothing further to add to her statement on Wednesday when she condemned the attempted murder of a Russian opposition figure and demanded Moscow’s help. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Madeline Chambers Editing by Riham Alkousaa)