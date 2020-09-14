Germany: Pork exports to non-EU countries halted over African swine fever

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - German exports of pork to non-European countries have essentially been halted since last week, a spokeswoman for the agriculture ministry said on Monday, after Germany confirmed its first case of African swine fever.

Veterinarians have stopped signing certificates that previously said the pork originated in an ASF-free country, she added.

EU countries, however, are still accepting German pork from regions not affected by the disease, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Michelle Adair)