BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - More dead wild boar have been discovered in the German state of Brandenburg, public broadcaster rbb reported on Tuesday, after the state reported its first case of African swine fever (ASF) last week.

Samples are now being analysed in a laboratory, rbb added, citing a spokesman for the state health ministry.