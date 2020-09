HAMBURG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A further seven cases of African swine fever (ASF) have been confirmed in wild boar in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, Germany’s federal agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The new cases follow 13 others confirmed in wild boar, not farm animals, the ministry said. The new discoveries bring total confirmed cases to 20 since the first one on Sept. 10. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by David Evans)