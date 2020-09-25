Germany confirms two more African swine fever cases in wild boar

HAMBURG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Another two cases of African swine fever (ASF) have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, the state’s agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The new discoveries bring total confirmed cases to 34 since the first one on Sept. 10, all in wild animals, with no farm pigs affected.

All have been found in the region of the first discovery in the Brandenburg area. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)