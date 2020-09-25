Germany considering aid to farmers after swine fever- minister

HAMBURG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The German government is considering aid to farmers after prices fell following the discovery of African swine fever (ASF) in wild animals the country, Germany’s agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner said on Friday.

State aid could come in the form of subsidised storage of unsold pork or money to support the financial liquidity of farms, Kloeckner told an online press conference after a meeting with regional agriculture ministers.