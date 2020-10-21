Germany finds nine new African swine fever cases in wild boar

FILE PHOTO: A sign warns of swine fever outside a farmhouse in Marbeck near the western German town of Borken May 9, 2006. This is the eighth case of swine fever in Germany since the outbreak in March of this year. Sign reads 'Swine Fever, Closed Area' . REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Nine more cases of African swine fever (ASF) have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German region of Brandenburg, Germany’s agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The new discoveries bring the total number of confirmed cases to 80 since the first one on Sept. 10. All were in wild animals with no farm pigs affected.

China and many other pork buyers especially in Asia banned imports of German pork in September after the first case was confirmed, causing Chinese pork prices to surge and German prices to fall.

Germany has received some “cautious, positive signals” during talks with Asian nations about easing a ban on German pork imposed after African swine fever (ASF) was found in the European country, the agriculture minister said on Friday.

But despite the Asian export bans, German pig prices remained unchanged this week, with more German pork sales taking place inside the European Union. [L8N2HA2PJ]