Germany finds six new African swine fever cases in wild boar

HAMBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Six more cases of African swine fever (ASF) have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German region of Brandenburg, Germany’s agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

The discoveries bring the number of confirmed ASF cases to 86 since the first one on Sept. 10. All were in wild animals with no farm pigs affected.

China and many other pork buyers banned imports of German pork in September after the first case was confirmed, causing Chinese pork prices to surge and German prices to slump.

The disease is not dangerous to humans but it is fatal to pigs. A massive outbreak in China, the world’s biggest pork producer, and elsewhere in Asia led to massive changes in global pork trade flows.

Germany’s meat processors are selling pork previously earmarked for Asia to other European Union buyers after Asian countries banned imports from Germany after the ASF outbreak.

This has helped keep German pig prices stable in recent weeks despite the loss of the country’s pork exports to Asia. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)