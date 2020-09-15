More swine fever cases suspected in wild boars in eastern Germany

HAMBURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A further five cases of African swine fever (ASF) have been initially found in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, the state government said on Tuesday.

The cases were found in dead wild boars, not farm animals, close to the location of the first case of ASF in a wild boar confirmed last week, Brandenburg state health minister Ursula Nonnemacher told a committee of the state’s parliament.

Initial tests were positive but final tests are underway for confirmation in Germany’s Friedrich-Loeffler scientific institute, she told a meeting shown on the Internet.

China and a series of other pork buyers have banned imports of German pork in past days after the first case was confirmed. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by David Evans)