Philippines suspends meat imports from Germany over swine fever fears

GENEVA, July 17 (Reuters) - The Philippines has suspended meat imports from Germany after it was found to contain pork bones from Poland, which has an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF), the Philippines said in a filing published by the World Trade Organization on Wednesday.

“There have been lapses in the inspection system of Germany to ensure export of safe food for the Philippine market, and there is a need to prevent the entry of the ASF virus into the country to protect the health of the local swine population,” the filing said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Jason Neely)