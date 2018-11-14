IT Services & Consulting
German govt to provide 3 bln euros for artificial intelligence

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The German government will provide around 3 billion euros ($3.39 billion) for the research and development of artificial intelligence by 2025, the economy minister said on Wednesday as Germany ramps up efforts to become a world leader in the field.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he expected this investment would mobilise roughly the same amount of private funds, meaning there would be around 6 billion euros of investment in total.

His comments confirmed a Reuters report on Tuesday. The government plan is a measure of the concern felt in Berlin at the challenge that digital technologies and artificial intelligence pose to Germany’s traditional export-focused manufacturing industries. ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Maria Sheahan)

