FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) said an auction of frequencies for next-generation 5G networks would begin as planned next Tuesday after a court threw out challenges brought by the country’s three operators.

“The date stands,” a BNetzA spokeswoman said after the Cologne Administrative Court dismissed motions brought by Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)